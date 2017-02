On the strength of a stellar fourth quarter and a boost from the e-commerce traffic obtained in last year’s freighter deal with Amazon, Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (AAWW) reported that 2016 was a historic year for the U.S.-based carrier.

As David Harris notes in Cargo Facts, Air Cargo World‘s sister publication, AAWW posted strong numbers in revenues and block hours for both Q4 and the full year, and saw increased business from the carrier’s acquisition of Southern Air Holdings.