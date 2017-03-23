Walmart seeks last-mile ventures with new startup incubator

In the latest salvo of the e-commerce wars, retail giant Walmart has announced its interest in muscling in on the last-mile delivery sector with the launch of “Store No. 8,” a new startup incubator program in Silicon Valley, according to a report from sister publication, Mobility Buzz.

The incubator is an internal venture meant to foster online retail businesses for the US$213 billion Walmart empire. The purpose of Store No. 8 is to “invest in ideas that have the ability to transform the future of e-commerce,” said Ravi Jariwala, senior director of public relations for Walmart. And this includes last-mile delivery, for which the company is perfectly positioned to dominate, he added.

Read more about the new venture in Mobility Buzz below: