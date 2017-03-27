NCA cancels remaining 747-8F orders

Japan-based NYK Group, parent of Nippon Cargo Airlines (NCA), said it reached an agreement with Boeing to cancel NCA’s two remaining orders for 747-8 freighters.

NCA was a launch customer for the 747-8F, placing an order for eight units in November 2005, and upping its total to 14 in early 2007. However, by the time the carrier took delivery of the first of those 14 freighters in July 2012, the airfreight world was a much different place. Demand growth had disappeared, and not only was NCA (like carriers everywhere) struggling to fill its freighters, the market for used freighters had also disappeared, making its plan to sell or lease out its 747-400Fs as the -8Fs entered the fleet more difficult.

See more of this story by David Harris in our sister publication, Cargo Facts, below: