Air Transport Services Group reported fourth-quarter net income of US$1.5 million, down 89.6 percent from 4Q15, as revenue rose 22.1 percent to $222 million. Operating income (EBIT) for the quarter was down 19.6 percent to $18 million. But both the net income and operating income figures come with significant asterisks, and mean very little on their own. See the full analysis from David Harris in our sister publication, Cargo Facts, below.

