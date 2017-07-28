AA Cargo road-feeder services open new markets in Europe

Expanded road-feeder services from across Europe into London Heathrow (LHR) are adding almost 4.5 million tonnes of additional freight into American Airlines Cargo bellyholds per month, making the Dallas/Ft Worth-based carrier a formidable contender in Europe – even in markets where it doesn’t have airlift.

AA Cargo has expanded its European trucking network this summer, using flight numbers to connect offline cities and online points with the rest of the airline’s 450-plus flights that depart from Europe every week.

In Spain, AA Cargo is using the same strategy to add cargo from France and Germany. The carrier is expanding its network, with the latest additions of Lyon, Toulouse, Bordeaux and Marseilles, in France, along with Frankfurt, in Germany, which are increasing load factors on American’s seasonal flights from Barcelona (BCN) to Chicago (ORD). “Our French team could see that we had an opportunity to maximize capacity from Spain by launching dedicated trucking services to connect with our flights,” said Kathleen Lesage, regional manager for American Airlines Cargo Sales – Western Europe.

The Netherlands, Germany and France are now feeding nightly freight into the airline’s LHR operation, which operates 20 flights per day, direct from London to the United States. “Operating trucking services from across Europe into London enables us to reach cargo markets that we wouldn’t otherwise be able to serve,” explained Andy Cornwell, regional manager for American Airlines Cargo Sales – Northern Europe.

Cornwell said that the overland service made AA Cargo a “major player” in markets where the carrier doesn’t have air service. “By offering overnight trucks, we now can serve customers in countries like Denmark, Hungary and beyond,” he explained.

In the last 12 months, American has increased cargo lift out of Heathrow, with the introduction of more freight-friendly aircraft, such as the 777-300 and 787 widebodies. These aircraft provide American with the capacity to serve additional markets.

