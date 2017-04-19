ACI releases preliminary list of top 20 cargo airports for 2016

According to preliminary data from the Airports Council International, total cargo handled (loaded and unloaded freight and mail) by airports worldwide in 2016 was up 3.3 percent over 2015 to about 106 million tonnes. International freight handled was up 4.3 percent to about 66 million tonnes, accounting for a little more than 62 percent of the total volume.

In a recent analysis by sister publication Cargo Facts, there was relatively little change in rankings from last year – in fact, the same 20 airports are in the lineup, with only minor shuffling of the rankings. The top three airports remain unchanged from 2015, and only two airports moved more than two positions – Doha’s Hamad International (DOH) continued to see spectacular increases in its cargo handle and jumped from 20th to 16th, while Chicago (ORD), despite a slight increase in cargo volume, dropped from 17th to 20th. See more from Cargo Facts below: