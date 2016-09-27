ACI Report: Cargo to grow modestly at 2.4 percent through 2025

As this year’s Airports Council International (ACI) North America/World Annual General Assembly, Conference and Exhibition commenced in Montreal, the trade association of the world’s airports, officially unveiled its World Airport Traffic Forecasts (WATF), which foresees modest air cargo traffic growth around 2.4 percent “on an annualized basis” through 2025. The report presented traffic projections at the global, regional and country levels, over three time intervals: short-, medium-, and long-...

