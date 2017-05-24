ACL Airshop looks to e-commerce for international growth [VIDEO]

E-commerce is lighting a fire under the air cargo industry, and ACL Airshop is trying to capture that momentum to push the ULD business to the forefront of the industry. As higher package volumes drive up demand for air freight, ACL Airshop’s chairman Steve Townes and managing director- international Marc Terpstra talked with Air Cargo World at this year’s Transport Logistics Show in Munich about how the company plans to use technology and investment capital to expand its presence in markets like Asia and South America.

1

- Reader Likes This Post