Agility opens first temperature-controlled life-sciences facility at Hyderabad

Kuwait-based logistics company, Agility, has opened the first temperature-controlled life-sciences storage and handling facility in the Hyderabad Airport Zone. The 6,000-square-foot facility is located at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, within easy reach of supply chains for Indian pharma manufacturers in Hyderabad, Goa, Pune, Vishakhapatnam and Bangalore.

The center will provide conditioning, preparation and storage of pharmaceutical goods and “operate as a control tower for Agility life-sciences customers in India,” the company said.

“Life sciences is one of the cornerstones of the Indian economy, with exports expected to grow an astonishing 60 percent in 2017,” said Detlev Janik, CEO of Agility South Asia. “This new center will help fast-growing Indian life-sciences companies meet the rising global demand for their products.”

The center will utilize va-Q-tec’s passive packaging containers and boxes, which can maintain required temperatures for five days or longer without any external energy supply.

