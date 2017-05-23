Agility signs three-year logistics deal with Porsche

Agility is feeling the need for speed.
The Kuwait-based logistics service provider has signed a three-year partnership agreement with Porsche Motorsports for the Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland (PCCD) racing series. The partnership is a marquee operation for Agility, which works with automotive customers on a spectrum of automotive industry projects.
Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland 2017
“This partnership with the PCCD gives us an opportunity to demonstrate our understanding of the special demands of automotive logistics and our ability to deliver under the pressure of race conditions,” said Essa Al-Saleh, CEO of Agility Global Integrated Logistics.
The 2017 edition of the PCCD series opened May 5-7 at Hockenheim and featured Porsche 911 GT3 Cup vehicles in 60-kilometer Saturday sprints and 80-kilometer Sunday races.
On the air cargo side, Agility registered globally significant numbers, placing well within the largest global forwarders category.
"Our airfreight tonnage grew 8.2 percent in 2016, while the market grew by 2.4 percent. In airfreight, Agility grew three times faster than the market and grew its volumes in Asia and South America,” said Michael Blaufuss, senior vice president, Air Freight Management at Agility. “We attribute the growth to the high technology, fashion and perishables industries.”...