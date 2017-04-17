Air Canada Cargo to strengthen widebody flights to France by June

On June 9, Air Canada Cargo will launch service to and from Marseille, the carrier’s fourth city in France. This route will be operated with a 767-300ER aircraft. Air Canada is also starting Paris-Montreal twice-daily flights that some month, and will increase frequency on its Lyon service in July.

By June, Air Canada Cargo anticipates that it will operate 31 widebody flights to and from France every week this summer.

Elsewhere in Europe, Air Canada Cargo started offering direct service to Rome (FCO), with widebody service to and from Toronto starting March 2, and to and from Montreal on March 4. On June 3, the carrier will start direct service to and from Berlin, using a 767-300ER.

Those interested in learning more about airfreight in 2017, should join us at Cargo Facts Asia in Shanghai, 25 – 26 April. To register, or for more information, go to CargoFactsAsia.com