Air China Cargo and China Southern Cargo to merge?

As the Chinese Government moves to pare down its outlays on state-owned behemoths, it has been widely reported that the cargo and logistics operations of Beijing-based Air China and Guangzhou-based China Southern will be divested and merged into a single entity. Sources quoted in Bloomberg have even identified potential investors for the new company, which include freight forwarder Sinotrans, Cathay Pacific Airways and YTO Express.

Our sister publication, Cargo Facts interviewed sources familiar with the reform plans and reports Air China and China Southern are indeed drafting proposals to spin-off their cargo operations into standalone companies, but at this stage these proposals do not include merging and combining into a single company. For more, visit: