Air China launches weekly 777f service between Shanghai and Liege, Belgium

An Air Cargo China 777F from Shanghai touched down Liege Airport yesterday, marking the start of weekly freighter services between the two airports. The additional capacity is being deployed in response to growing e-commerce volumes between China and Europe, the Belgian airport said.
Steven Verhasselt, VP Commercial at Liege Airport, explained that the new freighter was in response to Liege’s services targeting e-commerce providers, leading to “a growing number of connections with China, by FedEx, ASL Belgium and now Air China Cargo.” Verhasselt added that Liege Airport was, “creating opportunities for exporters and importers willing to seize the opportunities offered by e-commerce to grow their business.”
Ground and cargo handling operations will be provided by LACHS.
In addition to being the first cargo-focused airport in Belgium, Liege Airport was the top performer in Air Cargo World's 2017 Air Cargo Excellence Awards in the mid sized airports category (400,000 tonnes – 999,999 tonnes).
...