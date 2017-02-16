Airberlin’s three new A330-200s to boost U.S.-Germany belly capacity

Airberlin announced plans to add three wide-body A330-200 aircraft, to be flown on additional long-haul flights to the United States, scheduled to begin this summer. In addition to growing the German carrier’s existing A330 fleet to 17, the aircraft will boost belly-hold capacity between Berlin Tegel and Orlando International, and two Californian destinations – San Francisco and Los Angeles – with three or four nonstop flights a week starting in May.

The first of the new aircraft will commence operation before the end of this month, with the remaining two flying in before the end of April, the carrier said.

Thomas Winkelmann, CEO of Airberlin, said that his company was, “aligning our route network with the needs of our long-haul passengers. This increased capacity and our expanded fleet are further steps towards becoming a network carrier and extending our U.S. services.”

In total, Airberlin will operate 84 nonstop flights a week from Germany during the summer to eight destinations in the U.S., including New York (JFK), Boston, Miami, Fort Myers, Chicago, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

