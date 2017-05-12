Airlander 10 returns to the skies!

UK-based Hybrid Air Vehicles resumed test flights of its Airlander 10 hybrid airship this week, after a nine-month hiatus. The program suffered a setback last year after the test aircraft took a nosedive while attempting to land. Although nobody was hurt during the crash, and much of the ship remained intact, the test unit sustained structural damage to the cockpit and landing gear, and required repairs and further modifications which prevented it from flying again until this month.

