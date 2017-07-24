Airspace Technologies launches voice-responsive shipper tracking tool [VIDEO]

Shippers can use Amazon.com’s voice recognition feature to track, trace and review shipments with Alexa-enabled devices.

Logistics company Airspace Technologies, which specializes in time-critical shipments, launched its Amazon Alexa-enabled application that allows device users to track, trace and review their shipments using voice commands.

Finding the status and expected delivery time of a shipment requires the same command sequences as ordering a product on Amazon, or making trip plans. Users can check shipping and delivery status, driver location and how fast can a shipment get from point A to point B.

“With real-time email and app tracking, Airspace customers already know exactly where their shipment is from pickup to drop off,” said Nick Bulcao, co-founder and CEO at Airspace Technologies.

“Throughout the process, we’re sending real-time updates directly from the system,” said Ryan Rusnak, Airspace’s chief technology officer. “You can follow the driver on the map in real time.” He added that the interface with clients can be entirely customized to their specific needs.

Airspace Technologies is one of a growing number of logistics related companies that are adding voice recognition to track and trace platforms, with Champ Cargosystems being another notable pioneer. That said, Airspace Technologies says that this could be the first time that “voice recognition is available to time-critical shippers.”

Airspace demonstrates its new feature in this short video:

To learn more about future innovations in freight forwarding, air freight and logistics, join us at Air Cargo World’s ELEVATE Conference in Miami, Oct. 2. Click here for registration information.

s

1

- Reader Likes This Post