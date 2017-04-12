Alibaba.com and Kuehne + Nagel to expand partnership

Our sister publication, Cargo Facts reports the world’s second largest air freight forwarder by volume, Switzerland-based Kuehne + Nagel, signed an MoU to offer outbound logistics services to shippers listed on China’s largest business-to-business platform, Alibaba.com.

The MoU will expand the scope of a pilot program launched last year which integrated the forwarder’s “KN FreightNet” digital shipment manager with Alibaba.com. Initially, the partnership allowed paid Alibaba members to instantly quote and book point-to-point air freight consignments. This was later expanded to offer Less-than-container (LCL) consignments as well. Today’s MoU outlines K+N’s intent to offer Alibaba.com customers access to its entire portfolio of intermodal logistics solutions including “air, sea, rail, overland, and contract logistics outside of China.”

For a deeper analysis of the deal, visit Cargo Facts: