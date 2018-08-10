Air Canada Cargo first to obtain CEIV-Live Animal cert

Yesterday, Air Canada Cargo became the first to obtain IATA’s CEIV-Live Animal certification – the newest denomination within IATA’s Center of Excellence for Independent Validators (CEIV) portfolio of cargo-handling frameworks, a project that the airline “played a key role in helping to pilot.”

IATA’s CEIV certifications provide standardization for the movement of sensitive cargo – the most widely known being the CEIV-Pharma cert for the safe transport of temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals.

“Global standards and expertise are key to the safe and humane transportation by air of this precious cargo,” said Nick Careen, senior vice president of airport, passenger, cargo and security at IATA.

The introduction of CEIV-Live Animal came after a bad year for jet-setting animals. Over 2017, the Transportation Department tallied 24 fatalities, 15 injuries and one pet that was “lost.”

Launched in April, the CEIV-Live Animal certification aims to bring more transparency and procedural guidelines to the handling of live animals, from pets to zoo animals.

