Air logistics firms prepare for Houston recovery as floods continue

While the misery continues along the Texas/Louisiana coast as the lingering Tropical Storm Harvey continues dumping record-breaking rains on the already saturated region, carriers and logistics firms are planning how the Houston area can resume operations amid the growing catastrophe.

In a short statement released this morning from Panalpina, the Swiss forwarding giant said its business unit in Houston remains “closed until further notice for safety reasons,” adding that its facilities “are dry and power is on.” Panalpina also said that all of its local associates are safe and that it will “inform once we resume our operations.”

As the Houston metro area – the nation’s 4th-largest – bears the brunt of an estimated 50-plus inches of precipitation, George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) has remained closed since the weekend, but is expected to open this Thursday.

United Cargo, which operates its second-largest hub at IAH, said yesterday that it is “extending the temporary closing of our freight facility in IAH and the restriction on the acceptance and movement of all freight and mail” through Thursday as well. These restrictions apply to “all origin, transfer or destination shipments of all freight, mail and PetSafe,” the carrier said in its latest storm-related advisory, adding that “no freight or mail shipments will be transported in, out or through IAH via air or truck” until that time.

United Cargo also said it plans to reopen its freight facility in IAH on Friday, Sept. 1, and will “begin to accept and transport non-perishable GEN and EXP shipments only at that time.” All other products and commodities will remain restricted, the carrier said, at least until midnight on Sunday, Sept. 3.

On a more positive note, United Cargo said restrictions on cargo and mail acceptance and transport have been lifted in Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) and San Antonio International Airport (SAT). “Our freight facilities in these locations have reopened, and we have resumed acceptance and transport of freight and mail in AUS and SAT,” the carrier said.

