American Airlines hosts hub tours for National Aviation Day

In celebration of National Aviation Day tomorrow, American Airlines is hosting tours of its hubs around the world, offering behind-the-scenes looks at aircraft, training equipment and cargo handling.
On the eve of #NationalAviationDay, we're celebrating w/ @AirlineGeeks across the globe w/ hub tours. Join us by following #AAviationDay! pic.twitter.com/q2ESeMXQbX
— American Airlines (@AmericanAir) August 18, 2017
Participants took to Twitter to share their experiences, including a tour of a 777 at New York’s JFK Airport:
Onboard our 3rd aircraft of the day, a @BoeingAirplanes 777-300ER. #AAviationDay pic.twitter.com/J9z2vdPB0B
— NYCAviation (@NYCAviation) August 18, 2017
Visitors also checked out a flight simulator for the 787 Dreamliner:
Sim time! #AAviationDay pic.twitter.com/76uhKxuRIY
— AirlineGeeks.com (@AirlineGeeks) August 18, 2017
And got a lesson on cargo handling at Philadelphia International Airport:
Learning how @AmericanAir deals with cargo at PHL #AAviationDay pic.twitter.com/WGklXkWNUG
— AirlineGeeks.com (@AirlineGeeks) August 18, 2017
For those who want to geek out over aircraft this weekend, check out more photos and videos of the tours via #AAviationDay on Twitter. Happy National Aviation Day!