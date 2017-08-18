American Airlines hosts hub tours for National Aviation Day

In celebration of National Aviation Day tomorrow, American Airlines is hosting tours of its hubs around the world, offering behind-the-scenes looks at aircraft, training equipment and cargo handling.

On the eve of #NationalAviationDay, we're celebrating w/ @AirlineGeeks across the globe w/ hub tours. Join us by following #AAviationDay! pic.twitter.com/q2ESeMXQbX — American Airlines (@AmericanAir) August 18, 2017

Participants took to Twitter to share their experiences, including a tour of a 777 at New York’s JFK Airport:

Visitors also checked out a flight simulator for the 787 Dreamliner:

And got a lesson on cargo handling at Philadelphia International Airport:

For those who want to geek out over aircraft this weekend, check out more photos and videos of the tours via #AAviationDay on Twitter. Happy National Aviation Day!

Like This Post