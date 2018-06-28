Announcing the Cargo Facts EMEA Conference

It was with great excitement at Air Cargo World that we unveil the newest addition to the successful events lineup by our sister publication, Cargo Facts: Cargo Facts EMEA, to be held Feb. 5-6 at The Westin Grand in Frankfurt, Germany.

Building on the success of the Cargo Facts Symposium and Cargo Facts Asia shows, and co-hosted by Frankfurt Airport, Cargo Facts EMEA shifts the spotlight to the EMEA region (Europe, the Middle East and Africa). This first-annual Cargo Facts EMEA will explore prominent airfreight and equipment topics through the lens of emerging innovations and new technologies that will position delegates for success in the EMEA region, and beyond.

This new event will offer the same unparalleled networking opportunities that can be expected from our portfolio of well-established annual events and will provide attendees with a direct connection to leading EMEA and visionary air cargo executives.

A few of Cargo Facts EMEA 2019’s exciting sessions include:

Express Networks in Europe: Trends and Opportunities

EMEA Cargo Hubs: Will the Center Hold (presented by Cargo Facts Consulting )

) Alternatives to Jet Freighters: Air Cargo’s Next Frontier

Innovations in E-commerce Logistics

The new world of freighter conversions

Cargo Facts EMEA will also feature unique “DEMOvation” sessions, where visionary startups will provide technology demonstrations in front of an engaged and enthusiastic audience of logistics and aviation professionals.

As is customary, we invite you to help shape our speaker faculty for Cargo Facts EMEA by letting us know which speakers you would like to attend, here in our call for speakers.

Registration is now open! To learn more, visit http://www.cargofactsemea.com/

See you in Frankfurt!

