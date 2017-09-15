Atlas secures ACMI deal for 747F operation on behalf of DHL Global Forwarding

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings is placing a 747-400 freighter with Deutsche Post DHL Group’s ocean- and airfreight forwarding arm DHL Global Forwarding through an ACMI deal, and will operate the freighter on DHL Global Forwarding’s behalf. According to a statement from Atlas, operations through the ACMI arrangement will begin this month for routes between the United States, Europe and Asia.

Brussels (BRU) and Shanghai Pudong (PVG) airports will serve as key points on the new route, which will run three times per week, our sister publication Cargo Facts reports.

Atlas has made several moves recently to increase its presence in the Asian airfreight market, including ACMI placement of three other 747-400F aircraft with Hong Kong Air Cargo Carrier Ltd. in August and a CMI agreement to operate an additional 747-400F aircraft for Nippon Cargo Airlines beginning this month.

