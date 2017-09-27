Bahri Bolloré Logistics joint venture launches in Saudi Arabia

Transportation and logistics company Bahri and freight forwarder Bolloré Group launched their joint venture Bahri Bolloré Logistics today in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The new logistics company is headquartered in Riyadh and will provide logistics and supply chain management services to firms operating in Saudi Arabia.

The joint venture is owned 60 percent by Bahri, which owns and operates 85 ocean-going vessels, and 40 percent by Bolloré, whose logistics offerings focus on multimodal transport, customs and regulatory compliance, industrial projects, the global supply chain and general logistics.

