Taylor Swift — yes, that Taylor Swift — does a logistics deal with UPS

UPS is singing Taylor Swift’s song.

UPS announced today that it inked a logistics and distribution partnership with popstar Taylor Swift. The deal lets UPS “secure distribution and shipment of CDs to retailers… along with the final delivery of the CDs to online consumers.” Yes, consumers still buy CDs.

The deal has even warranted its own hashtag – #TaylorSwiftDelivery – and @UPS says that we can expect to see its traditionally brown delivery vans glammed out, starting Nov. 10, with images the Swift album cover, “Reputation,” when the album is released. (A single from the album was released yesterday.)

Musical tastes and formats aside, Swift sells records, lots and lots of records – 42 million albums and 130 million singles worldwide, at last count. About 50 percent of the nearly 1.3 million copies of Swift’s latest album “1989” sold in the first week after release were in physical form.

As for the airfreight in Taylor Swift’s world, check out this time-lapse video of the enormous effort put into the setup and breakdown of just one of Swift’s traveling concert spectacles – in this case, Perth – and remember that most of this has to be flown around the world:

