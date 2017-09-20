Bluetooth tracking tech goes live across ACL Airshop’s 200-plus airline network [VIDEO]

BUDAPEST — A strategic alliance inked by ACL Airshop and New Zealand-based Core Transport Technologies to deploy tracking devices across ACL’s 200-plus airline network marks the debut of automated Bluetooth-enabled ULD tracking for the airfreight industry, addressing the chronic problem of lost, missing or underutilized ULDs. “This is the first real partnership between a technology company in this domain and airfreight people like ACL Airshop,” said CORE’s chairman, John Clough. “They are into management of ULDs, and we’re into management of technologies.”

The deal puts CORES’s low-energy Bluetooth devices into ACL Airshop ULDs, reporting its location across facilities and airports.

CORE will provide ACL with its COREInsight Tracking technology, which will be placed on ULDs that are owned or leased by ACL. In addition, a joint sales agreement allows the two companies to offer all carriers the same tracking technology to track their own ULD fleets on a global scale. The COREInsight Tracking technology allows carriers to track ULD Equipment worldwide, in real-time.

Below: ACW talked with Wes Tucker, ACL Airshops’ executive vice president and CORE’s chairman, John Clough about the latest developments:

