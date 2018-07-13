Brazil’s Azul Cargo receives first of two converted freighters

In yet another sign of Brazil’s economic recovery, Azul Cargo Express received the first of two recently converted 737-400F freighters to help support the carrier’s rapidly growing cargo division, which has already seen traffic rise by 61 percent since the start of 2018. Much of the air cargo demand has been fueled by increased industrial production in Brazil and new products that target the cross-border e-commerce market, according to Charles Kauffman’s latest report from our sister publication, Cargo Facts.

The second 737-400F, currently undergoing conversion by PEMCO, is expected to arrive in Brazil by September. For more details on the converted freighter, which arrived in Belo Horizonte this week with the carrier’s new “Azul Cargo” livery, see the full Cargo Facts article below.

