BST Logistics expands ACMI agreements with National Airlines, CASIL

Orlando-based National Airlines will operate two 747-400F freighters on behalf of Chinese company BST Logistics, which also announced plans to expand its cooperation with China Aerospace International Holdings Ltd (CASIL) – a subsidiary of state-owned China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp.

BST Logistics operates weekly scheduled flights with destinations in China, Europe, Russia and the United States through ACMI agreements, acting as a charter broker and general sales and service agent in addition to providing ground handling support. CASIL said it expects its ACMI agreement with BST to help develop its charter business.

“With BST’s rich experience in air charter and ACMI operation, as well as National Airlines’ professional team in air transport, we have faith that this cooperation has a bright future ahead,” said CASIL deputy general manager Wang Tong.

The new and expanded agreements went into effect in August.

To learn more about future innovations in freight forwarding, air freight and logistics, join us at Air Cargo World’s ELEVATE Conference in Miami, Oct. 2. Click here for registration information.

Like This Post