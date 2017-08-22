CEVA adds temperature control at Dublin facility

New pharma shipping and handling options at CEVA Logistics’ Irish outpost are evidence that the country’s “bio boom” is still going strong. The supply-chain management company has introduced a temperature-controlled “building-within-a-building” at its warehouse in Dublin to handle temperature sensitive pharmaceutical shipments.

The 15,000-square-foot facility is authorized under the Health Products Regulatory Authority Wholesalers Distribution Authorization program. The Dublin addition is designed to “store up to 2,100 pallets of medical products within the 15-25[°C degrees] temperature range and cater for growing numbers of customer enquiries where temperature-controlled storage is an essential part of their business,” said CEVA’s managing director for Ireland Gary O’Connor.

In addition to offering temperature controls, the Dublin unit features a Sintra system that provides a “clean room” facility customers can use for re-kitting and reassembling medical products. By the end of the year, the company plans to introduce on-site pharmacists to support its healthcare offerings.

CEVA’s addition to the pharma transport network is part of a larger series of recent expansions contributing to Dublin’s role as a major pharma hub. In June, Qatar Airways added a route of 787 flights between Dublin and Doha, and DHL Supply Chain opened a life-sciences facility for pharma storage near Dublin Airport.

