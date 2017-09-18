CEVA Logistics leases 120 Iveco Stralis tractors in the U.K.

In a move to upgrade its current U.K. fleet, supply chain management company CEVA Logistics signed a three-year lease with Dawsonrentals Truck and Trailer Limited for 120 new vehicles. Beginning in the fall, the 44-tonne Iveco Stralis tractors will be distributed throughout CEVA’s operations in the U.K.

The tractors come equipped with sleeper cabs and will increase fuel efficiency in CEVA’s fleet. Distribution of the vehicles will take place over the second half of the year, with vehicles joining CEVA’s consumer retail, automotive and healthcare sectors.

