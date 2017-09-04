CHAMP’s Traxon CDMP gets ‘Flight View’ feature upgrade

Luxembourg-based cargo IT service provider CHAMP Cargosystems is making it easier to track the progress of airfreight movements by adding a new “Flight View” feature to its Traxon CDMP tool. Traxon CDMP (for Cargo Data Management Portal) is designed to measure performance across the supply chain, identifying areas for improvement and meeting quality standards of IATA’s Cargo iQ protocols

The Flight View feature will allow airlines to monitor every shipment connected to a specific flight, allowing for easier planning on a flight-by-flight basis, with data visualization broken down for every relevant flight.

Emanuel Hille, director of eCargo Solutions with CHAMP, told Air Cargo World that, regardless of their current level of technology integration, forwarders and airlines are beginning to embrace digitization where possible to use human involvement with data more efficiently.

“They want to automate more and more because human interaction is taking time and is costly,” Hille said, adding, “they would prefer to use this manpower for something more valuable for them.”

