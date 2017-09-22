Changi Airport’s August freight volumes are more good news for industry

August’s double-digit airfreight volume growth at Singapore Changi Airport is yet another indicator of good news for the airfreight industry, where results, so far, for the month have reflected growing demand for air cargo. Airfreight throughput at the airport rose 10.7 percent, year-over-year, in August to 180,590 tonnes.

August cargo volumes at the airport also rose slightly, month-to-month, climbing by about 1,000 tonnes since July to reach the second-highest monthly volume of 2017, after March 2017. So far in 2017, 1.38 million tonnes of cargo have moved through Singapore Changi Airport, with every month outperforming the same month in 2016.

More than 100 airlines operate at Changi Airport, with service to about 380 cities in 90 countries.

