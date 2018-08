Cherries on top? Demand from China may overcome tariff concerns

The 25 percent tariff China slapped on several American exports, in retaliation for similar tariffs on Chinese goods, were expected to be bad news for the lucrative cherry crop in the Pacific Northwest. But, as editor Charles Kauffman wrote in sister publication Cargo Facts, the popular seasonal fruit seems to be moving well midway through its short summer growing season. See more below:

