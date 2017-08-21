Chicago O’Hare adds cargo capacity as volumes surge

The 240,000-square-foot second phase of Chicago O’Hare’s US$220 million cargo development project came online last week, as a 15 percent year-over-year increase in year-to-date cargo volumes puts the Midwest airport on track to handle 1.8 million tonnes in 2017.

The northeast cargo development is backed by a $160 million investment by Aeroterm and $62 million of airport funds. Burak, Cargolux and Swissport are the tenant operators.

The addition of 747-8 capable aircraft ramps provides 50 percent additional cargo handling capacity, which, upon completion, will feed into 800,000 square-feet of warehousing and apron pavement. The facility will have space for 15 widebody aircraft to unload at any given time.

The airport says that phase three should open in two to three years, also ahead of schedule, but has not provided a specific date yet.

O’Hare benefits from its central geography and connectivity to regional manufacturing and other airports. International trade is also booming, particularly with China and other Asian countries.

