Clearwater taps direct-to-consumer seafood market in China

Nova Scotia-based Clearwater Seafoods has found a market for its increased production of the Arctic surf clam by selling directly to consumers in China, according to Alibaba Group news hub Alizila. The seafood harvester, processor and distributor launched a flagship store on Alibaba-owned Tmall in September 2016 to take advantage of e-commerce opportunities in selling to customers in China.

In 2015, Clearwater drastically increased its production of Arctic surf clams with the launch of its fishing vessel Belle Carnell, necessitating the move from business-to-business distribution only to selling directly to consumers. Onboard the vessel, clams are de-shelled, frozen and bulk-packed within 45 minutes of being harvested, said Clearwater vice president of global marketing Don Holdsworth. China consumes about 35 percent of all global seafood production, according to Alizila.

In addition to Tmall, Clearwater expanded its direct-to-consumer offerings in China by selling through Alibaba-owned supermarket chain Hema. Clearwater is currently selling frozen lobster and sea scallops with Alibaba-owned markets in addition to sea clams.

To learn more about future innovations in freight forwarding, air freight and logistics, join us at Air Cargo World’s ELEVATE Conference in Miami, Oct. 2. Click here for registration information.

Like This Post