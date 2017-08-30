DB Schenker to acquire New Zealand partner SB Global Logistics

A long-standing New Zealand logistics partnership is taking its relationship to the next level, as SB Global Logistics announced it will be acquired by DB Schenker as of Sept. 24.

“DB Schenker NZ has enjoyed a 20-year relationship with SB Logistics, from which we have seen both companies grow together off the back of mutual respect and confidence in service,” said Mark Harrison, director of New Zealand operations with DB Schenker Australia/New Zealand. Harrison added that operations around the merger should be smooth because the logistic firms’ partnership has given management teams for both companies “extensive knowledge of how each work.”

SB Global Logistics’ management team will stay on after the acquisition to help facilitate the transition, according to the announcement. The merger will expand DB Schenker New Zealand’s presence into the South Island, adding more than 50 staff members and a Christchurch facility that opened in 2014.

