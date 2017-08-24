DHL eCommerce integrates FarEye’s software into services platform

To help improve the visibility of shipments, logistics management company FarEye has signed on with DHL eCommerce to provide shippers and customers with real-time alerts and analytics tools.

FarEye’s platform integrates with the DHL’s existing systems, giving DHL eCommerce the flexibility to scale up or down, depending on the demand levels.

Charles Brewer, CEO of DHL eCommerce, explained that the partnership made e-commerce a more attractive proposition because FarEye’s tools provided “complete visibility of the logistics movement, keeping the customer informed at every step, in ‘real-time’.”

Far Eye is an Indian company that has already partnered with the logistics wings of companies such as Walmart India, Amway India, Hitachi and over 75 large organizations across 15 countries globally.

