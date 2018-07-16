DHL Express purchases fourteen 777-Fs

Today, DHL Express released news of its purchase of 14 Boeing 777Fs at the Farnborough International Air Show, calling the purchase the beginning of “a gradual replacement of our older intercontinental fleet,” and said the investment is a “direct answer” to growing demand for global express capacity.

The carrier said that the purchase will be a move to reduce its leasing arrangements with outside carriers and said the acquisition will “improve the cost position of the DHL Express division going forward” and strengthen its intercontinental network.

Each 777F offers a payload of up to 109 tonnes. The express carrier operates a fleet of over 260 aircraft over a network of 220 countries.

