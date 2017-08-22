DHL gains CEIV certification in Hamburg, Frankfurt

DHL Global Forwarding’s airfreight stations in Frankfurt and Hamburg received IATA’s CEIV pharma certification for life sciences and healthcare. The company also said that it was expediting the certification of its other facilities, as it pushes to lock in market share in the high-margin pharma transport business.

DHL began seeking CEIV certification for its stations during the third quarter of 2016. The Hamburg and Frankfurt stations are the second and third German DHL facilities to receive CEIV certification, after the Leipzig station was certified in April.

“Time critical and temperature sensitive pharmaceutical products require the highest quality standards in terms of warehousing, transportation and handling,” said Thilo Specht, DHL Global Forwarding’s vice president for airfreight, Germany. “To achieve this, standardized processes and a compliant, well-orchestrated network are mandatory.”

To receive the certification, the stations completed an independent auditing process that included training for employees on-site, DHL said. Every certified station demonstrates compliance with the Temperature Control Regulations, the Good Distribution Practices guidelines of the European Union, the Annex 5 of the World Health Organization and the United States Pharmacopeia Standards.

