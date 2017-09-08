DHL Global Forwarding establishes direct routes from Oslo to East Asia

DHL Global Forwarding, the ocean- and airfreight forwarding arm of Deutsche Post DHL Group, is increasing its nonstop flights between Oslo and South Korea and China in a move that is supportive of Norway’s seafood exports, according to a statement from Avinor, which manages the Oslo Airport.

The new routes include two 747-400 chartered freighter flights per week – one from Oslo Airport to Seoul and one from Oslo to Shanghai – on Tuesdays and Fridays beginning on Sept. 8, Avinor said.

Earlier in 2017, DHL began a cargo route to transport seafood from Lakselv to Oslo, from which point the cargo was moved to Seoul and other destinations. The new Oslo-to-Seoul route will help expand seafood exports from Lakselv to markets in Asia. With the launch of direct flights from Oslo to Seoul, “we also expand our service from Lakselv from one to two flights a week,” said Trond Ørjan Olsen, head of airfreight in Norway for DHL Global Forwarding.

Oslo Airport boasted 32 percent growth, year-over-year, in cargo so far in 2017, with much of that increase driven by Norway’s growing seafood export market. In April, Turkish Cargo doubled its freighter capacity into Oslo Airport to capture market share for seafood exports.

