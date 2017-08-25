DHL looks to Cambodia, Thailand as next growth frontiers in Asia

With ongoing expansions and new delivery programs increasing DHL Supply Chain’s footprint in Asia already in 2017, the logistics provider is maintaining that pace in the region with the new announcement that it has set its sights on Cambodia and Thailand.

DHL announced plans today to invest more than €70 million to grow its regional footprint in Southeast Asia through 2020, with a concentration in Cambodia and additional investments in Thailand, Vietnam and Myanmar.

The announced investment will cover new facilities, an expanded truck fleet and enhanced technology offerings. According to DHL Supply Chain CEO John Gilbert, the investments are needed in the region that accounted for a “significant share” of DHL’s 2016 revenues. “Consumer, retail and tech industries drive these developments,” resulting in more and longer service contracts, Gilbert added.

The company is also optimistic about opportunities in Thailand, where DHL completed a recent move to a new location in Bangkok’s business area. DHL cited research from Kasikorn Bank, suggesting that land transport and warehouse market value growth in Thailand is expected to reach five to seven percent by the end of 2017. DHL’s Thailand network includes about 650,000 square meters of warehouse space and 10,000 employees, supported by “smart” warehouse and transport operations, including unmanned vehicles, automation, robotics and vision picking.

