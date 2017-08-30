Donate to Harvey Airlink relief when you sign up for ELEVATE by Sept. 8

Here at Air Cargo World, we dedicate ourselves to providing relief efforts to those in need in times of disaster. That’s why we work closely with Airlink, a 24/7 humanitarian response organization that links pre-qualified nonprofits with airlines.

We’re donating 5 percent of each ELEVATE 2017 registration completed through Friday, September 8th to Airlink’s response to Hurricane Harvey. Register today to take part in this limited-time offer to support Airlink and their effort to move relief workers and volunteers free-of-charge into the heaviest impacted areas. Help us provide aid to those in Texas during their time of need.

To register now, or to find out more information, visit our ELEVATE page.

For more information on Airlink’s Hurricane Harvey relief efforts, please click here.

1

- Reader Likes This Post