  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • youtube
Latest News

DP-DHL Group reports troubles in Post-eCommerce-Parcel sector in second quarter

While Deutsche Post-DHL Group posted operating profit (EBIT) gains in the Express, Global Forwarding and Freight, and Supply Chain segments, a year-over-year decrease of 58.5 percent in second quarter EBIT for the Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP) division weighed on the Group’s overall EBIT for the quarter, which declined by 11.2 percent, y-o-y, to €747 million. The Group’s revenue increased 1.4 percent, y-o-y, to €15.03 billion, and net profit declined 14.3 percent to €516 million.

For more detailed analysis on DHL’s ongoing woes, please see the story by Caryn Livingston, deputy editor of our sister publication, Cargo Facts:

DP-DHL 2Q results point to ongoing post, parcel pains

  Like This Post

More in Carriers

 

Latest Magazine Issue

Latest Tweets

Latest Directory Listings

News Archives

Affiliates

Events

Advertise With Us

More Details

ACW Twitter
© Copyright Royal Media - 2018