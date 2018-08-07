DP-DHL Group reports troubles in Post-eCommerce-Parcel sector in second quarter

While Deutsche Post-DHL Group posted operating profit (EBIT) gains in the Express, Global Forwarding and Freight, and Supply Chain segments, a year-over-year decrease of 58.5 percent in second quarter EBIT for the Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP) division weighed on the Group’s overall EBIT for the quarter, which declined by 11.2 percent, y-o-y, to €747 million. The Group’s revenue increased 1.4 percent, y-o-y, to €15.03 billion, and net profit declined 14.3 percent to €516 million.

For more detailed analysis on DHL’s ongoing woes, please see the story by Caryn Livingston, deputy editor of our sister publication, Cargo Facts:

