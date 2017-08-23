Drewry East-West price index continues climb through July

Even during the usually slack summer months, the good news for 2017 air cargo keeps rolling in. Airfreight rates rose again during July, marking the third-highest month for freight rates so far in 2017, ahead of strong expectations for the peak season.

According to new figures from the Drewry East-West Airfreight Price Index, the average rate across 28 major east-west trade lanes for July rose month-over-month from June to fall just under the strong numbers seen in April at US$2.64 per kilogram. The index rose 1.9 percent from June and stood 1.5 percent above the index figure for July 2016.

“In anticipation of a strong peak season, several forwarders have upped their capacity allocations out of Asia and have lined up charter capacity,” Drewry noted, adding that the index is likely to increase again for August.

