Drone no match for these ‘flying tigers’ [VIDEO]

August 18, 2017 by

We’ve all heard of the legendary Flying Tiger Line cargo carrier. We don’t think they ever experimented with drone aircraft, but if this video of actual Siberian Tigers having a close encounter with a UAV is any indication, we’re putting our money on the big cats.

As we head into the weekend, please enjoy this thrilling video, shot at a game reserve in China’s Heilongjiang Province, shared by our sister publication Cargo Facts. These kitties appear to get the upper hand, but the wily drone may get the last laugh:

The future of drones [VIDEO]

