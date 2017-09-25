DuPont goes green with recycling program for cargo covers

DuPont Protection Solutions announced a new, complimentary recycling program for its Tyvek cargo covers, in a response to shipper requests for an environmentally responsible way to dispose of the covers.

The Tyvek cargo covers act as thermal shields, maintaining internal temperature of cargo by reflecting solar heat in high temperatures and acting as a barrier to prevent temperature loss in low temperatures. The outer layer is made of a 100 percent high-density polyethylene that is recyclable, but sometimes ends up in landfills through oversight or inadequate local processing facilities.

“The new recycling program is provided to our Tyvek customers at no charge and, depending on volumes, the spent covers can either be picked up from the site or dropped off at a local processing center,” said Linnette Lopez, North America segment manager at DuPont Protection Solutions.

The program will launch in the United States before expanding to Canada and other markets.

