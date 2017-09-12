ELEVATE 2017 Preview: Robotics are the future of air freight [VIDEO]

With the second annual ELEVATE 2017 conference just weeks away (October 2), we’re in close contact with our speakers, making sure that our panels cover the latest trends and developments in the logistics industry.

Our opening panel is one that you won’t want to miss. It features industry experts discussing “Using Next-Gen Technology to Solve Logistics Problems” including Svilen Rangelov, CEO of Dronamics, a company that is developing autonomous drones for cargo.

Rangelov contends that automation is about to revolutionize the logistics business, explaining that “logistics is like a river. Rivers flow based on fundamental laws of physics – making their way constrained by terrain and conditions. A perfect (read: maximally efficient) logistics chain is algorithmic in that sense, and algorithmic environments are the “easiest” to automate.”

