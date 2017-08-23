ELEVATE panelist Dan Acosta on turning big data into intelligence [VIDEO]

Keeping pace with the digital transformation of logistics can be a challenge. Your clients want flexibility at lower costs and with more visibility, but innovation is risky and deploying new technology requires foresight.

The second annual ELEVATE conference in Miami empowers you to make those decisions by consolidating the most innovative companies in the market, such as Globatom featured in the video below, putting you at the forefront of a discussion on best practices and the digital future of logistics.

To learn more about future innovations in freight forwarding, air freight and logistics, join us at Air Cargo World’s ELEVATE Conference in Miami, Oct. 2. Click here for registration information.

1

- Reader Likes This Post