ELEVATE set to announce DEMOvation presenters

With less than three weeks to go before the kick-off of the ELEVATE 2017 conference in Miami Beach, Air Cargo World will release the names of the presenters at the conferences DEMOvation Challenge. Check out the Twitter feed @ACWMagazine tomorrow morning at 8 am EST for the names and details of companies the will present.

For the second year, will feature our exclusive DEMOvation sessions, which offer a unique presentation experience where innovative companies will have the opportunity to demo in front of an engaged and enthusiastic audience of logistics and aviation professionals.

The DEMOvation Challenge is the opportunity for startups to secure one of these limited complimentary demo slots. Applications were reviewed by a panel of logistics and airfreight experts, who looked for startups launched (i.e. incorporated) within the last couple of years that possess unique products and/or services, intellectual property and/or business models that are differentiated from current technologies.

