Emirates SkyCargo adds Chile to its Latin American network

Yesterday, Emirates SkyCargo added Santiago to its airfreight network, making it the carrier’s sixth South American destination, following Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Viracopos, Buenos Aires and Ciudad del Este.

The 777-200LR service will launch July 5, offering 15 tonnes of capacity between Chile, China, Russia and the Middle East, via the carrier’s hub in Dubai.

The route addresses demand for east-bound Chinese e-commerce goods in Chile, as well as a growing demand for west-bound South American perishables, which are now commonly offered for purchase on grocery delivery apps popular among the East Asian consumer base.

Emirates SkyCargo noted that exported Chilean salmon were valued at more than US$4.6 billion in 2017

