Emirates SkyCargo launches pet transportation program

Today, Emirates SkyCargo has launched a dedicated pet transportation arm to its cargo services called “Emirates Pets,” building on its existing animal transportation operation, which the carrier said saw the safe transport of 11,000 pets over the last two years.

The carrier is employing the services of a leading Dubai-based pet relocation service provider, called Snoopy Pets, to manage required documentation and transportation of pets to and from the airport. This service will be available in various locations in Western Europe, South Africa, Brazil and the United Arab Emirates.

This year, carriers have been paying more attention to the safety of live animals onboard, following a disappointing year for animal travel in 2017, in which 25 pets died in transit, worldwide. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) released the CEIV-Live Animal certification in April to provide guidelines for industry leaders interested in strengthening their regulations in this area of operations.

